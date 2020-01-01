Manchester United's Ighalo named Man of the Match in Europa League win

The Nigerian forward led the Red Devils attack in Austria on Thursday, contributing a goal and an assist in the emphatic victory

Odion Ighalo has been voted Man of the Match in 's 5-0 win over LASK in the first leg of their Uefa Round of 16 fixture.

The 30-year-old made his third start for the Red Devils on Thursday and opened the scoring in an empty Linzer Stadion in the 28th minute.

Ighalo showed composure in front of goal with his quality finish after three touches, to take his tally to four goals after eight appearances since his loan arrival from Shanghai Shenhua on January 31.

After the restart, the former forward turned provider of an assist by helping Daniel James double Manchester United's lead in the 58th minute.

Before his substitution in the 85th minute, Ighalo was a constant threat in the opposition area, managing four shots and five dribbles.

Ighalo saw off competition from Bruno Fernandes and Fred to win his second Man of Match award at Manchester United, after his outstanding display against in the .