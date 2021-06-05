Manchester United's Amad Diallo opens Ivory Coast goal account with winner vs Burkina Faso

The 18-year-old scored a late goal as the Elephants fought back from behind to claim victory

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo scored the winning goal as Ivory Coast secured a 2-1 comeback win over Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Ajax star Lassina Traore opened the scoring at the Stade Alassane Ouattara D'Ebimpe in the 15th minute and the effort was the difference between the teams at the break.

Later in the second half, Ibrahim Sangare inspired Ivory Coast's fight-back with his equaliser in the 72nd minute and the game was looking to end as a draw until Traore's brilliance in stoppage-time.

The Manchester United teenager scored his first international goal for the Elephants with a stunning free-kick in the 97th minute.

Diallo got his maiden invitation to the national team this year and he made his debut against Niger in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 26.

That same month, Diallo became the youngest non-British player to ever score in a major European competition for Manchester United after he opened his goal account for the Red Devils in a Uefa Europa League clash against AC Milan.

Patrice Beaumelle's men will aim to maintain their fine form when they travel to Cape Coast for another friendly game against Ghana on June 12.

The friendly games were planned to help the Elephants prepare for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that will begin in September. They are in Group D with Cameroon, Mozambique and Malawi.

Diallo was born in Abidjan but he moved to Italy alongside his distant relative, Hamed Traore who currently plays for Sassuolo in the Serie A.

They both started their playing career at Boca Barco's youth team before separating to chase their football dreams. Diallo moved on to Atalanta while Traore switched to Empoli.

Article continues below

At Atalanta, the 18-year-old played four Serie A matches before moving to Old Trafford in January.

Earlier this year, he was fined €48,000 by the Italian Football Federation for falsifying documents to enter Italy from the Ivory Coast.

Diallo alongside Traore were found guilty to have used fake parents' names after submitted their players' documents which had Mamadou Hamed Traore and Marina Edwige Carine Teher as their father and mother.