Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recovery is unbelievable - Micah Richards

The 21-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match display in the Red Devils’ draw against Wolves at Molineux Stadium

Former defender Micah Richards believes right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed the youngster from for a fee of £50million in the summer after stunning defensive displays for the Eagles last season.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka has continued to impress, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men defeat 4-0 in their opening league game.

On Monday, the young defender bagged the man-of-match award in the Red Devils' 1-1 stalemate against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Richards, who starred for the City between 2005-2015, is in no doubt of the ability of the 21-year-old.

"I was really impressed with Wan-Bissaka (against )," Richards told BBC Football Daily podcast.

"He won all his one versus one battles. He just looks composed on the ball. His recovery is unbelievable, to be honest.

"I watched him a lot at Palace and now he's come to Manchester United on a bigger stage, a bigger club, and he seems to play better with better players.

“He's got more freedom, playing with what looks a better back four now. No real gaps. And it's showing in his game. For me, he's up there with the top right-backs in the league."

Wan-Bissaka will hope to continue the fine performances when Manchester United play host to his former club Crystal Palace on Saturday.