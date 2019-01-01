Manchester United sporting director target Mitchell coy over RB Leipzig future

The former Tottenham and Southampton head of recruitment is reportedly wanted by a number of Premier League sides for next season

head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has poured cold water over rumours linking him with an immediate exit from the club, but has suggested that his future may lie away from the club.

The 37-year-old, who formerly held similar positions with and , has been linked with a return to and the Premier League with .

The Red Devils are seeking out a first director of football at Old Trafford to help assist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from the 2019-20 campaign onwards.

and have also been linked with Mitchell’s services but now the former Athletic and MK Dons defensive midfielder has played down the speculation, insisting that he is currently tied to the outfit.

“I also heard the rumours,” he told Bild. “But it is clear, I have a contract in Leipzig until 2020.

“I like my job and I am treated very well. There will certainly be a decision in the summer.”

Unai Emery’s Gunners are reportedly interested in Mitchell after they lost the services of their former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat earlier this year.

Maurizio Sarri’s Blues, meanwhile, have not replaced Michael Emenalo after he left his post of technical director in 2017, with club director Marina Granovskaia taking over transfer responsibilities since then.

Mitchell’s record of recruitment during his time in Britain speaks for itself, with him thought to have been instrumental in the recruitment of several top-tier names to both Saints and Spurs.

He brought current star Sadio Mane to the former while his decision to push for the signing of MK Dons youngster Dele Alli from his former club proved to be an inspired acquisition for the latter.

Early rumours linking him with a move to United stretch back as far as last year, when Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was thought to be the number one candidate to replace Jose Mourinho in the dug-out at the Theatre of Dreams.

But Solskjaer’s impressive caretaker stint in charge has instead seen the Norwegian handed the keys on a full-time basis, though the subsequent form of his side has slipped off.

They laboured to a 2-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday and face a trip to in the on Tuesday.