Manchester United new-boy Diallo fined for using fake documents to enter Italy

The 18-year-old has been found guilty of falsifying documents to gain entrance to Europe and sign for clubs in Italy

The Italian Football Federation has fined new Manchester United signing Amad Diallo €48,000 for falsifying documents to enter the European country from the Ivory Coast, which also enabled him to sign for two Italian clubs.

Diallo completed a five-year move to Old Trafford in January after the Red Devils agreed to a transfer fee which could rise up to £37 million, back in October, with Atalanta.

Last year, an investigation into player trafficking was launched by the public prosecutor's office in Parma which involved Diallo and Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore.

The probe was taken over by the Italian football body, who found out that Mamadou Hamed Traore and Marina Edwige Carine Teher, who were in both players’ documents as parents, were not the real father and mother to Hamed and Amad.

The relationship between the players has also been questioned, with Sassuolo’s Traore also punished with a €48,000 fine for falsifying parents’ details.

Born in Abidjan, Diallo moved to Italy in 2015 to kick off his football career and he joined Boca Barco before he moved to the Atalanta youth academy that same year.

He rose through the ranks at Atalanta and he eventually made his Serie A debut in the 2019-20 season against Udinese, and he capped the memorable outing with a goal in their emphatic 7-1 victory.

The 18-year-old made four appearances in the Italian top-flight before he moved to Manchester United.

On Tuesday, Diallo made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for the first time in their 1-0 FA Cup win over West Ham United but he was an unused substitute.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United declined to comment on Diallo's issue but it is believed the current situation will have no impact on his chances to play in the Premier League.

The Red Devils visit West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns for their league fixture on Sunday.