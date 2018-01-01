'That's how Man United are expected to play' – Shaw revels under Solskjaer

The defender revelled in a lively start under the manager but not without praising former boss Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw said Manchester United's demolition of Cardiff City is how the Premier League giants are "expected to play", though the left-back insisted Jose Mourinho's efforts should not be forgotten.

Mourinho was sacked by United on Tuesday and the arrival of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer liberated the Red Devils, who hammered Cardiff 5-1 on Saturday.

United were at their free-flowing best as they scored five goals in a Premier League game for the first time since Alex Ferguson's final match in 2013.

"We moved the ball quicker," Shaw said. "The goals we scored were just magnificent. Rash's [Marcus Rashford’s] free-kick helped settle the nerves.

"Then we carried on from there. They scored a goal but we didn't change anything. We carried on playing and the third goal was an amazing team goal."

"Under any circumstances, that's how Man United are expected to play," Shaw continued. "At times [under Mourinho] it didn't happen. But the team were very good [against Cardiff], very quick getting the ball forwards and I think we were more clinical.

"In games before we've had a lot of chances that could've maybe ended up with a scoreline like that. It was nice to get the five goals, which we haven't done for a while, and hopefully we can push on from here."

Gaffer already taken my place in Pogs new celebration #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YNVSPfwdRu — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 22, 2018

Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure came to an end with United sixth and 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Portuguese won the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield in his first season in charge before United finished second and 19 points behind Manchester City last term.

Shaw added: "It's not very nice when something as big as that happens at the club, but I think we all as players and as a team show respect in what happened. People might be quick to forget what Jose did for United - the three trophies he won - he did a lot.

"Obviously, one of the trophies was one we had not won before. He took us to three trophies in one season so those people need to respect him and remember what he did for not only us as a team to win those trophies, but the fans as well."