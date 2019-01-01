I'm still getting better - De Bruyne in ominous warning to Premier League

The Belgium international had an injury-hit season last year, but has been on top form to begin the 2019-20 campaign recording three assists

Kevin De Bruyne believes he is still yet to reach his best despite putting last season's fitness struggles behind him by making a tremendous start to the new Premier League campaign.

The international was named City's Player of the Year in 2017-18 but was restricted to just 11 starts in the Premier League last term due to knee and hamstring injuries.

However, De Bruyne has started this campaign in impressive style with three assists in his side's first two matches - a 5-0 win over West Ham and 2-2 draw with - and is confident of maintaining and improving on that form.

"I feel good and I'm becoming better," he told City's official website. "It's still the beginning of the season, so sometimes it's heavy [going], but I feel fine, so everything will be OK this season."

De Bruyne was seemingly at the centre of everything good for the reigning champions on Saturday, the 28-year-old setting up Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero with teasing crosses.

Tottenham twice pegged City back to earn a point, but De Bruyne felt his side did enough to win the match and has targeted a response away at Bournemouth next Sunday.

"We played well and I think we deserved to win," he said. "The team played really well and played offensively the way we want to play.

"We didn't get the three points, but that's the only thing we didn't get. We want to win every game but it's very difficult.

"We deserved to win and we will go again next week and everything will be fine."

The former and player has a new partner in the middle of the park this year, with City having smashed their transfer record to capture Rodri from Atletico Madrid in a £63 million ($78m) deal.

The Spanish international has been joined at the club by Joao Cancelo, who headed to the Etihad Stadium from Juventus with Danilo going the other way.

De Bruyne welcomed the new additions, and said they were bedding in in Manchester.

“They are doing really well,” he continued.

“Joao only joined us last week so he probably needs a bit more adjusting (time) but both of them will really help us to play well.”