Manchester City equal Premier League away record after beating Crystal Palace

Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres netted just before the hour mark to ensure Pep Guardiola's side wrote themselves a spot of further history

Manchester City have matched their own record for most consecutive away victories in the Premier League with a convincing 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Goals for Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres in a three-minute spell just before the hour mark ensured that Pep Guardiola's side picked up another three points as they continue to close in on the top-flight title.

In doing so, the Argentine and Spaniard have helped fire City to a top-flight record, one that they previously matched four years ago, and will have the chance to break later this month.

What's the record City have achieved?

With a comfortable win over Roy Hodgson's side, City have now won their last 11 away matches in the Premier League, a number only twice achieved in the modern era.

Guardiola himself guided his side to it during his first two seasons in charge, with a run that spanned from the end of the 2016-17 campaign in May 2017 through to December of that year.

Both feats matched a similar achievement by Chelsea, between April and December 2008, when the Blues oversaw a streak that stretched two different coaches, in the shape of Avram Grant and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Can Man City win a treble?

With their Premier League triumph all but ensured following an outstanding 2020-21 campaign that saw his side shrug off early malaise, Guardiola looks poised to guide the Blues to another hat-trick of trophies, two years after he completed a domestic clean sweep.

City won the Carabao Cup last week and hold a 2-1 lead over Paris Saint-Germain following the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Parc des Princes.

Guardiola's side will be favourites to progress to the final in Istanbul later this month, where Chelsea or Real Madrid would await.

