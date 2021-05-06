Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes: Playing 90 minutes every two days is not enough for me

The playmaker's output has made him near undroppable at Old Trafford but the man himself has no issues with playing as often as possible

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he will never be too tired to play every single minute of every game for his club, insisting that “90 minutes every two days is not enough”.

With the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool now rearranged for Thursday, May 13, United have four matches to play in the space of a week – a schedule that is sure to take its toll on any team without utilising squad players and rotating.

Fernandes, however, has no intention of asking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a break, but instead sent a message to his boss that he will always be ready for selection if he is not injured.

What did Bruno say?

The Portugal international told United's official website: “For me, the most important [thing] is playing. When the coach wants me, it's important to know I'm ready to play every game, every minute.

“I will never say I'm [too] tired to play because this is my dream. I will never be tired to play.

“When I was a kid, I played maybe seven or eight hours a day. So, to play 90 minutes every three days or two days is not enough for me.”

Living for the team

Fernandes' scoring stats speak for themselves, with the Portuguese – and team-mate Marcus Rashford – both sitting one goal behind Erling Haaland in the European scoring charts with nine.

For the playmaker, though, the numbers are not what's important. Asked if he is aiming to overtake the Borussia Dortmund goal machine, he replied: “No. For me, helping Rashy (Rashford) to pass him is more important for me.

“I'm there to serve my strikers. It doesn't matter if I pass him or Rashy passes him. I will be happy anyway because I give many assists. If we both go ahead of him? That would be good and we draw at the end!”

No time to relax

United face Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night with a 6-2 advantage. However, given the Serie A side were leading at half-time in that match, Fernandes knows there can be no complacency in the Italian capital.

“I think we have to approach the game well,” he explained. “We know the qualities they have and what they caused us in the first half so we have to go there, not giving them any hope or chance to believe that they can change the result.

“I think we have great players but, anyway, it doesn't matter who plays. We have qualities and everyone can do something for the team, everyone can score, everyone, if they have a chance, can do really well. It doesn't matter who plays, everyone will be ready.”

