'Man Utd would be title challengers under Arteta' - Solskjaer is underachieving at Old Trafford, says Arsenal legend Wright

The former Gunners striker thinks the man in charge at Emirates Stadium would get more out of the Red Devils squad than their current manager

would be title contenders under Mikel Arteta, according to legend Ian Wright, who says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is underachieving at Old Trafford.

Arteta masterminded Arsenal's first Premier League win at United in 14 years on Sunday afternoon.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty was enough to give the Gunners a 1-0 victory, condemning United to their worst start to a home league season since 1972-73.

The result also heaped more pressure on Solskjaer, with the Norwegian seemingly no closer to ending the Red Devils' wait for another title success than he was when he was handed a permanent three-year contract in March 2019.

In stark contrast, Arteta has turned Arsenal into a formidable force again over the space of just 11 months, giving the team a clear identity while also delivering silverware in the form of the .

Wright thinks that United would be in a far better position if the Spaniard was sitting in the Old Trafford dugout instead of Solskjaer, who he believes is failing to get the best out of a squad brimming with talented players.

"Can I just say something, I'm just going to blast it in: If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging," the former Arsenal striker said on his Wrighty's House podcast.

"Because, for me now I've got to the point where, when you look at the inconsistency of Man United with the components they have, the team that they have, what they should be doing.

"We're talking about [Paul] Pogba here, World Cup winner, you've got [Axel] Tuanzebe who can't even get on the pitch after marking arguably two of the most exciting and brilliant players in the world.

"He's using two holding midfielders when if he's playing Tuanzebe he doesn't need that! And you've got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he's managing off of pure vibes.

"Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We're seeing coaching change, we're seeing coaching on the field, we're seeing impact. Look at [Mohamed] Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said, 'He can do this for me, he can do that for me'. He's making the parts work.

"And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who's got a Man United team with this [Alex] Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something.

"Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that.

"What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It's not just the players."