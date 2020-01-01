Man Utd will have 'mouthwatering' attack if they sign Sancho and keep Pogba - Ferdinand

The former defender says the Red Devils will shine if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is able to complete his squad building in the summer transfer window

will have a "mouthwatering" attack if they sign Jadon Sancho and keep hold of Paul Pogba this summer, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped to add a highly-rated talisman to his ranks when the transfer market reopens.

Sancho has emerged as one of the finest young talents of his generation since swapping for Westfalenstadion in 2017, and United have been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old over the last few months.

Dortmund will reportedly demand a fee within the region of £100 million ($125m) for a prized asset, but United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has promised to back Solskjaer in the market as the Norwegian boss continues a rebuilding job at Old Trafford.

Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have already been acquired, and Ferdinand believes Sancho is the final piece of the puzzle for his old club.

"If I was looking at the team now and you have McTominay with Bruno [Fernandes] on one side of the three and Pogba on the other," the ex-United defender told FIVE's Youtube channel. Rashford upfront, Martial on the left, James or Sancho if they buy him on the right.

"You can't tell me other midfielders aren't going to be thinking, 'if these lot are on fire today we're going to have to be on a game, it's going to be a hard day work for us'. There's ability there, it's ridiculous.

"If they can find that cohesion, the team set-up for them to flourish, it's mouthwatering what could happen."

Ferdinand went on to express his belief that retaining Pogba's services will be vital for the Red Devils going forward, but also admitted that the Frenchman's future remains very much up in the air amid rumours of interest from and .

He added: "It’s if, buts and maybes.

"We need Paul Pogba fit, we need him in that team and to see what he’s like to see if the relationship can be built with the players and the players ole is acquiring now.

"It's up to Paul Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the powers that be at the club whether Paul Pogba stays at the football club then we see."