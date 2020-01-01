‘Man Utd will cut out sloppiness under Solskjaer’ – Inconsistent Red Devils will get better, says Brown

The former defender is pleased to see a former favourite back at Old Trafford and expects lessons learned from Sir Alex Ferguson to pay dividends

will “only get better” under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Wes Brown, with the Red Devils boss expected to have taken important lessons from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Questions continue to be asked of the Norwegian’s suitability to one of the most demanding managerial posts in world football.

Solskjaer had little top-level coaching experience to speak of when returning to Old Trafford as the successor to Jose Mourinho.

An impressive start to his reign while operating on an interim basis landed him a three-year contract.

There have been plenty of calls for patience since then as those on and off the field seek to bring good times back for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Brown is among those looking for long-term vision to be shown by players, coaches, fans and board.

He believes that Solskjaer is the right man for United, given what he achieved with the club during his playing days, and expects positive progress to be made in upcoming campaigns.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “It was fantastic to see him come back and it has been great to see him bring back some of the old values I was used to as a player there.

“Ole learned most of his trade off Sir Alex Ferguson, so he's bringing through some of the young lads and he's trying to get everybody back up to the high standards we all expect at Manchester United.

“That's what he was like as a player, always expecting the absolute best from everyone, and I'm encouraged by what we've seen so far.

“The performances have been mixed. We've been brilliant at times and very sloppy at other times. But I think as time goes on, it will only get better.

“Everyone talks about transfers, but he's working with what he's got and bringing through youth. It's just about finding that consistency.”

Another recruitment window is open for Solskjaer at present.

He has admitted to being in the market for “one or two” additions as United continue to struggle for consistency.

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes could soon be added to the ranks, with the Red Devils said to be closing in on a big-money deal for the international.

It may be that an agreement is reached before United return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to table-topping .