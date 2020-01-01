Man Utd warned about Sancho signing as 'scary' Greenwood backed to progress

The Red Devils have been called on to ensure they don't stop their own young star from shining next season

Former striker Andy Cole has warned the club they must be careful not to block the progress of Mason Greenwood if they do manage to sign attacker Jadon Sancho.

Greenwood, still just 18, scored 17 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season as he highlighted his enormous potential.

The Red Devils, however, continue to be linked with a transfer for Sancho, whose arrival would likely limit Greenwood's minutes next season.

Cole is adamant the English attacker can become a star in his own right and called on United to ensure they don't slow down his development when and if they sign Sancho.

"Mason is scary, absolutely scary," Cole told the PA news agency. "If this kid lives up to his potential, United have one on their hands.

"It's scary and long may it continue. He needs to keep doing what he's doing, scoring goals and putting pressure on those up front, and as he matures and learns the game even more United have a player who could be anything.

"He can play as a nine and he can play out wide of a three, so it will be interesting to see where United think his best position is and what they see him as.

"For me, the best number nine in the world is Robert Lewandowski. But there aren't many, if any, Lewandowskis about. And if they do bring in Sancho then you've got to be careful as you don't want to block his [Greenwood's] progress.

"United do need to bring in players as you must improve every season but it's a fine balance. If you have a player like Mason Greenwood then you can't afford to block their progress."

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer recently backed Greenwood to beat his Premier League scoring record, describing the teenager as a "potential superstar".

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is well aware of the talent Greenwood possesses in front goal and noted that he is one of the best finishers he's ever seen.

The 18-year-old attacker joined Manchester United at the age of six and made his competitive senior debut for the Red Devils against in March 2019.