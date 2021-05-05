Man Utd vs Liverpool match moved to May 13 after postponement due to fan protests at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed their match against Liverpool, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been rearranged for May 13.
The match was postponed after angry fans stormed Old Trafford in protest of the Glazer family's continued ownership and plans to involve the team in the now-aborted Super League.
With the fixture moved to May 13, United will now face the prospect of two league games within three days.
