Man Utd urged to sign Cavani or Ings as Rashford replacement

With their top scorer facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, United are desperate for added firepower up front

need to cough up the money and sign forward Edinson Cavani, according to former club captain Paul Ince.

United are in the middle of an attacking crisis following a potentially season-ending injury to Marcus Rashford, with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood the only alternative options for the striker position.

PSG’s Cavani, whose contract is up at the end of the season, has asked to leave in the January window amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Chelsea – but Ince says United need to make a move of their own.

“United have to consider who’s actually going to be available,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“Who in their right mind as a manager wants to give up a prolific goalscorer in January? There’s not that much available.

“For me, Edinson Cavani is the ideal choice, if he even wants to come to . If United can get hold of him, then they should go for it.

“He’s going to be big money and he’s the wrong side of 30 which is a bit worrying, but I’m not sure United are in the place to be picky at the moment.”

Though the gap to the top four stands at just six points with United having a game in hand, Ince believes persevering without a signing up front would be too much of a gamble.

Cavani has found himself behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order this season at Parc des Princes.

He only has two goals to his name as a result and Ince believes 14-goal forward Danny Ings presents a viable alternative.

“Someone like Danny Ings would also be a great shout, he’s scoring goals for fun at the moment,” he added.

“Obviously, Southampton fans won’t want to hear that, but if you want someone who’s in form and scoring goals, Ings could be a good, proven choice.

“The thing is, whoever United go to now they’re going to be ripped off – they reek of desperation because of Rashford’s injury.

“Top four was already tough, whether Rashford was playing or not. It’s obviously just gotten a whole lot harder.

“Without signing someone to score goals this window, they’ll struggle, but if they sign Cavani I fancy them to get in the top four – that’s for sure.”