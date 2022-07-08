Man Utd throwback to the 1990s with release of retro home kit for 2022-23 season

The Red Devils have brought back the famous collar design to give their latest strip a more traditional feel

Manchester United Utd have released their retro-themed home kit for the 2022-23 season, which has been heavily inspired by their hugely popular jerseys from the 1990s.

The logo for global technology firm DXC has been included on the sleeve for United's latest strip, in light of the multi-year deal that has seen the American company replace Kohler as a shirt sponsor.

The Teamviewer branding can be seen front and centre once again as the club enters into the second year of its partnership with the software organisation, with traditional red and white colours dominating the design.

The Red Devils have brought back their popular triangular polo collar from the 90s for the jersey - which club legend Eric Cantona once sported in style with his famous turned-up look - while the club crest is contained inside a shield for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Sportswear giants adidas have also added three black stripes on the shoulders, with a button design giving the players the choice with regards to having an open or closed collar.

Man Utd 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

The Manchester United 2022-23 home kit is available to buy right now from adidas as well as the Manchester United online store. Here's a look at all the items available.

Authentic Manchester United 2022-23 Home Shirt

Get it from adidas for £100.00 ($119.00)

Men's Manchester United 2022-23 Home Shirt

Get it from adidas for £70.00 ($84.00)

Women's Manchester United 2022-23 Home Shirt

Get it from adidas for £70.00 ($84.00)

Youth/Baby Manchester United 2022-23 Home Shirt

Get the junior shirt from adidas for £50.00 ($60.00)

Get the baby kit from adidas for £38.00 ($45.00)

Shop the entire Manchester United 2022-23 home kit collection here.

