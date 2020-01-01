Man Utd need a 'bully' like Tevez & I'm sure fans would welcome him back right now - Berbatov

The Bulgarian has welcomed the prospect of a former Red Devils team-mate returning to Old Trafford on loan until the end of the season

need a "bully" like Carlos Tevez at the moment, and he could be the right option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to his knowledge of the club, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been left short on options up front for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign after losing Marcus Rashford, who has been ruled out of action for potentially three months with a stress fracture in his back.

Rashford had been enjoying his most prolific season yet at Old Trafford, with 19 goals to his name across all competitions, and his absence has already been felt in fixtures against and .

United lost both games 2-0, and are now facing an uphill battle to qualify for the , with only Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood left available to lead the line.

Solskjaer has revealed that the club are working on "one or two things" in the transfer market, with a number of top strikers being linked with moves to Manchester before the winter window closes on January 31.

Surprisingly, Boca Juniors frontman Tevez is among them, despite the fact he is approaching his 36th birthday and hasn't played in Europe since 2015.

The Argentine's United legacy was damaged somewhat after his controversial decision to join their local rivals back in 2009, but Berbatov believes that supporters would welcome him back with open arms at the moment.

Berbatov insists he only has fond memories of playing alongside the forward during his own time at Old Trafford, and always admired how hard he worked for the team.

"There have been reports linking Carlos Tevez back to United on loan, I say why not?! When you have these loan deals it's good to get someone who knows the place, knows the situation of the club and the fans," the ex-United star told Betfair.

"Of course, he went to Man City but I'm sure the fans would welcome him back. If there is some truth in the story then it's something that needs to be carefully thought about, the pros and cons need to be weighed up. But, if there's no other option, this could be the right one.

"In the dressing room, he was quiet, a bit like me, but that's not always important. We all saw what he was like on the pitch, he would run like crazy, fight for his team, score goals and he would never give up until the final whistle and you could say that is what United need now.

"There's no one in the team that can bully someone from the opposition like Tevez, or Roy Keane, who would also rip your throat out if you didn't work hard for the team. Maybe they do need Carlos Tevez for that reason, he always had that quality of shouting and fighting for the team.

"When he made the switch to City I didn't pay much attention to it and I don't think many others did. It was a professional business way of doing things, yes he went to our rivals but it was his decision and we all said good luck to him.

"As a professional, I respected all my team-mates and players that I played against, so whatever they did was their own business. You need to respect and admire someone that plays for their club and gives everything for them. Many players have switched allegiances throughout their careers and I don't think it's a big deal in modern football anymore."