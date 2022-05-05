Man Utd Ten Hag chant: Lyrics & meaning behind Red Devils fan song

Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United manager in 2022, with the Dutch coach taking the reins at Old Trafford from the 2022-23 campaign.

A favourite at Ajax, it did not take the Red Devils fans long to express their admiration and they composed a stadium chant well in advance of him actually arriving in Manchester.

So what is the new Ten Hag chant Manchester United fans have come up with? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Man Utd Erik Ten Hag chant lyrics

One Hag,

Two Hag,

Three Hag, Four Hag, Five Hag,

Six Hag,

Seven Hag,

Eight Hag, Nine Hag, Ten Hag!

Ten Hag!

Ten Hag, Ten Hag,

Ten Hag, Ten Hag, Ten Hag!

Ten Hag, Ten Hag,

Ten Hag, Ten Hag, Ten Hag!

(repeat)

You can watch a video of Manchester United fans singing the new song below.

What tune is the Man Utd Ten Hag chant sung to?

Dario G's famous World Cup 1998 song 'Carnaval de Paris' provides the musical scaffold for Manchester United's latest chant about Ten Hag.

The tune from the song has been used by fans of teams across the world and it often heard at England games, with the famous England Band routinely blasting out the sound of the song at Wembley.

What is the meaning of the Man Utd Ten Hag chant?

The Manchester United fans' Ten Hag chant is a play on the Dutch coach's name, with part of his surname - 'ten' - resembling the number 10 as it is spelled in English.

As such, fans sing of "one Hag, two Hag, three Hag" and so on, building towards a crescendo of "Ten Hag!" in celebration of their new team boss.

There is no further meaning behind the chant, which is set to reverberate around Old Trafford during the manager's tenure.

