Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man City

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday

need a response, and fast. Their 4-0 hammering away to on Sunday came after objectively one of their worst performances in years and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be demanding that his players repay the United fans with a huge display next up.

Their major problem is that the team arriving at Old Trafford on Wednesday are , who have strung together 10 successive Premier League victories at a time when are pushing them all the way for the title. In many ways, this is the worst time possible for United to have to face up to a Manchester derby.

Perhaps they will take at least some solace from the fact that , and all dropped points at the weekend too, meaning their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for football are not dead just yet. United sit three points behind Spurs and Chelsea and are two back of Arsenal, and they have a game in hand on the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Man Utd Injuries

Phil Jones is a doubt for United having been withdrawn at half-time against , while Antonio is expected to sit out once more. Eric Bailly has been missing of late due to a knock picked up on international duty recently.

Ander Herrera is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury, but elsewhere there should be no major injury worries.

Man Utd Suspensions

Luke Shaw returns to the squad after a two-match domestic suspension which coincidentally came either side of a one-game European ban. There are no other suspension worries for United.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Solskjaer will likely make a number of changes following the massive setback at Goodison Park. Shaw's return from suspension is a boost, while Ashley Young may be in contention to step back in.

Scott McTominay could feature, while in attack Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard could well be considered for starts after both were left watching on from the bench on Sunday.

Man City Team News

City's biggest injury concern heading into the derby is the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury picked up against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Opta Match Facts

This will be the 160th league meeting between Manchester United and Manchester City; the Red Devils have won 62, drawn 51 and lost 46 of the previous such games.

Manchester City have only lost one of their last seven league visits to Old Trafford (W5 D1), with current boss Pep Guardiola winning both of his Premier League games there by a 2-1 scoreline.

No side has won more Premier League away games at Old Trafford than Manchester City (6, level with Chelsea).

Manchester United have won fewer points than any other side in meetings between the ‘big six’ this season (6), failing to win any of their three home games so far (D2 L1).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 home league games (W9 D5). However, the Red Devils have kept just two clean sheets at Old Trafford in the league this season – no side has kept fewer (also ).

Manchester City have scored 155 goals in all competitions this season – the record for an English Football League side in a single campaign is currently 156, held by City themselves in 2013-14.

No visiting manager in Premier League history has won three consecutive trips to Old Trafford, with Man City manager Pep Guardiola one of just three to win both of his first two (also Sam Allardyce and Ronald Koeman).

Each of Manchester United’s last three permanent managers has lost their first league meeting with Manchester City in charge of the club (David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho), with Sir Alex Ferguson the last to win his first such contest, 2-0 in March 1987.

No player has scored more goals in Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City than Man City striker Sergio Aguero (8, level with Wayne Rooney). In fact, only Alan Shearer (10) has scored more Premier League goals against Man Utd than the Argentinian (8).

Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal for Man City last time out against Tottenham, aged 18 years and 327 days. Kelechi Iheanacho and Gabriel Jesus are the only teenagers to score in consecutive Premier League games for the Citizens.

Man Utd’s Paul Pogba has been involved in nine goals in his last eight Premier League games at Old Trafford, scoring eight and assisting one. The Frenchman scored twice in his last league match against Man City, in a 3-2 win at the Etihad last term.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Wednesday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.