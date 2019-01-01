Man Utd targeting top-three finish & FA Cup final - Romero

The Red Devils are setting their sights higher than merely securing Champions League qualification, while they are also seeking a shot at silverware

are looking to secure a top-three finish in the Premier League and give themselves a shot at glory, says Sergio Romero.

The Red Devils were in danger of seeing their 2018-19 campaign collapse after stumbling out of the blocks under Jose Mourinho.

They have, however, enjoyed a welcome upturn in fortune under the guidance of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and can now look to end the season on a high.

That means doing more than merely securing Champions League qualification – with the club still involved in that competition this term – and putting themselves in a position to challenge for major silverware.

Ahead of a FA Cup quarter-final clash with on Saturday, Argentine goalkeeper Romero told the club’s official website of the ambition in Solskjaer’s squad: “It’s a really exciting period coming up. We’re battling on all fronts.

“We’re battling for the top four but if we can make the top three that would be even better.

“The draw is just around the corner for the and we can’t wait to find out who we’ll play.

“And the FA Cup is a really important trophy and it’s a massive match coming up this Saturday at Wolves, but we’ll go there and give everything we’ve got. We’ll have our travelling supporters behind us and it’s all about trying to progress in this fantastic competition.”

Romero added on United’s cup charge which is set to take them back out on the road to Molineux: “We had difficult games away at and but we managed to perform well in those games.

“We know it’s another difficult trip down to Wolves but we’re confident and we know this trophy is very important for us.

“We want to be involved in the very last day that this competition is taking place, ie. get to the final and give ourselves the chance to lift a trophy and make everyone at the club and of course our fans very happy.”

Solskjaer will be hoping to secure a trophy in his ongoing bid to land a permanent contract at Old Trafford, with Romero conceding that the Norwegian has made a stunning impact with United.

He said: “We knew we had our own responsibilities to help change things around and I think that first match, the big 5-1 victory away at Cardiff, was very important.

“It worked wonders in the sense that it helped us to change our attitude, and showed us we can be confident in our style of play and that we could move forward and show that this is the real United.

“There was a lot of positivity around the camp and there was a surge in confidence from that day.

“It’s taken us a long way and you saw how we performed in Paris – the fact that we could go to one of the most difficult venues in the world of football and come away with a massively positive result shows just how far we’ve come.”