Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes signs new Sporting contract

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and elsewhere, but now looks set to extend his stay in Lisbon

and target Bruno Fernandes has put pen to paper on a new contract with , the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation in Lisbon since moving back to his home country in 2017 following an extended stay in with the likes of and .

His sparkling form at Sporting has seen him named the Primeira Liga's Player of the Year for the past two seasons, as well as earning him a place in the national team alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has also attracted the attention of Europe's elite, with Manchester duo United and City and Real Madrid all linked with his services.

Most recently , thanks to the influence of new manager and Fernandes' compatriot Jose Mourinho, are said to have entered the race for the player.

But Fernandes appears in no hurry to move on, having signed a new deal with Sporting that, according to reports, does not extend his stay beyond the original date of June 2023 but does bump his buyout clause to a daunting €100 million (£85m/$110m).

"For me it is a great source of pride and recognition of my work, it is a sign that I am doing well," Fernandes said in quotes reported by Sporting's official website on Tuesday.

"I have been doing everything possible to do my best for the club.

"[The new contract] is because of what I have done on the pitch, but it also shows that I love being at Sporting and I am proud to represent this club."

"You can expect more and even better things from me. I promise to show the same commitment and dedication so we can have more moments of glory than last season."

Fernandes has scored five goals to date in the Liga NOS as Sporting have recovered from a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season to climb to fourth place, albeit trailing current leaders by 10 points.

They have enjoyed better fortunes in the , where they lead Group D by two points having won three of their first four fixtures.