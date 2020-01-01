Man Utd talisman Fernandes has Ronaldo-like presence - Solskjaer

The Portugal star has drawn comparisons to his international teammate and one-time Red Devils favourite, comparisons which his manager agrees with

Bruno Fernandes has a similar presence to Cristiano Ronaldo at , according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the midfielder continues to set high standards at Old Trafford.

The playmaker has been a revelation since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams from CP in January, with 21 goals and 13 assists in 35 appearances.

The 26-year-old has missed just the two matches during his time with the Red Devils, with United averaging 2.2 goals per game whenever he has featured.

Fernandes was in fine form once again during the club's exploits in midweek, where he bagged a first-half brace against , to make it three games with a goal to his name on the bounce following efforts against and .

Such performances have drawn comparisons already with teammate Ronaldo, who was worshipped by United fans during his time at the club, having scored 118 times in 292 games and developing from a raw prospect to a world-class talent before moving on to .

Solskjaer was a team-mate of the legendary forward at United and believes Fernandes can make the same sort of impact as his fellow countryman.

"He does definitely have that presence and an influence and impact on his team-mates, you can just look at results we've had since he came in," the United boss said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to .

"He's got loads of energy, leadership, he's a team player which is the key here now for us going forward.

"Some players will have to sit games out and rest. I wasn't looking forward to telling Bruno when he was rested against Leipzig but he was absolutely no problem, the same as Marcus [Rashford].

"They know this season is challenging and that's how we build this team, the culture of the team - it's about the team, not individuals and Bruno has proved that over and over, that's it's the team before 'I'."

United will look to make it three Premier League wins on the trot for the first time this season when they face Saints this weekend, as they attempt to reignite their push for the top four following mixed fortunes across the first month of the season.