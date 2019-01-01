Man Utd stars pose on the red carpet as they raise money for charity at annual gala dinner

Red Devils stars such as Paul Pogba and David de Gea were snapped at the black-tie fundraiser event in partnership with Unicef

Manchester United's star names suited up for the club's annual charity gala dinner in partnership with Unicef on Tuesday night.

The event marked a 20-year co-operation between United and Unicef, the longest running partnership of its kind between a football club and a charity.

£225,000 was raised at the event as a number of unique items were made available for auction, including caretaker manager and former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unique custom-made watch presented to him upon his acceptance of the interim role, which sold for £35,000.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be back home and to be a part of this club again," Solskjaer said to the club's official website.

“I remember the first association I had with Unicef as a player in Beijing in 1999 and I’m honoured to now be the goodwill ambassador for Unicef back home in Norway.

"For me, it’s the closest charity to my heart and it’s fantastic to see so many people here and, hopefully, we can raise a lot of money tonight.”

Other star guests included musician Lewis Capaldi, who performed during dinner, and Angus Deayton, who hosted the event.

The United playing squad, suited and booted, took the time to pause for some red carpet pictures on their way in, with the likes of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata all caught on camera.





The funds raised from this year's dinner go towards Unicef's Children's Emergency Fund, helping the charity as they respond to roughly 300 humanitarian emergencies per year around the world.

Mike Penrose, executive director, Unicef UK said to the club's official website: “Thanks to the club, the players and fans.

"Over the last 20 years, United for Unicef has changed the lives of millions of children around the world.

“It is our aim to ensure that children caught up in emergencies have the chance to rebuild their lives – through access to quick and sustainable support.

"Children are in desperate need of life-saving food, water and medicine as well as a safe space to learn and be protected.

"Funds raised from tonight's Gala Dinner will enable Unicef to reach even more of the world's most vulnerable children.”