Man Utd star Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says PSG coach Tuchel

The Red Devils midfielder was praised by the Ligue 1 champions coach and a former team-mate

Thomas Tuchel labelled Paul Pogba one of the best midfielders in the world ahead of 's clash against .

PSG host United in Paris on Tuesday to begin their campaign in Group H.

Ahead of the clash, Tuchel lauded Pogba, who has been linked with a move to the champions previously.

"He is one of the best midfielders of the world. That's the key to stopping him," the PSG coach told a news conference.

"Bruno Fernandes who makes a lot of deep passes. One of the best teams in Europe in offensive transition. It's necessary to stop counter-attacks.

"We want to have the ball, we want to play with a lot of possession, we want to impose our style. We have to play with a good structure to play good pressing."

Pogba's former United team-mate, Ander Herrera, also praised the international.

Herrera, who left the Premier League club for PSG last year, believes Pogba will be a Ballon d'Or contender if United start winning multiple trophies.

"I think he has it all. I've already said that there is no midfielder like him. He can do everything, one-on-one, box-to-box, he can do everything. He has all the qualities," he said.

"He now plays a little deeper than when I was there because Fernandes plays like a number 10. I think he has all the qualities to become one of the best players in the world.

"It's true that when you see the list of players who are candidates for the Ballon d'Or, you have to play in the team that wins everything. I think that if Man United wins titles, he will be in the list for the Ballon d'Or and the end-of-season trophies.

"But, I am a PSG player now, I wish the best for Paul and Man United because they are in my heart but [on Tuesday] I will fight in a different team, we will fight for our team, our place."

After losing their first two Ligue 1 matches 1-0 to Lens and , PSG has bounced back with five consecutive wins to sit second on the standings - two points behind leaders .