‘Man Utd should sign Sancho & give him No.7’ – Ferdinand wants winger to follow Ronaldo & Beckham

The former Red Devils defender also believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to add Kalidou Koulibaly and Saul Niguez to his squad

should be snapping up Jadon Sancho and handing him their No.7 shirt, says Rio Ferdinand, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also urged to move for Kalidou Koulibaly and Saul Niguez.

Movement is expected at Old Trafford in the next transfer window, with the Red Devils boasting money to spend.

Various top targets have been mooted, with added creativity considered to figure prominently on United’s wish list.

captain Jack Grealish and Leicester playmaker James Maddison have long been linked with moves to Manchester, while striker Harry Kane has seen speculation surface regarding a potential £200 million ($245m) move.

Ferdinand, though, believes that international winger Sancho should be the first addition that the Red Devils look for.

The 20-year-old forward has starred in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and is considered to be ready for the challenge of following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eric Cantona at the Theatre of Dreams.

Former United defender Ferdinand told Radio 5 Live’s 606 Savage Social podcast when asked who he would be looking to bring in: “Sancho, Koulibaly and Saul Niguez.

“I think Harry Kane’s been linked but if I’m pushing for an attacking player I’d still go for Sancho, he gives you that little bit of imagination and I think he gives you that little bit of spice that they haven’t got at the moment.”

Ferdinand added: “Yes, I would [give Sancho No 7], he’s that type of character.

“He’s got an arrogance about him, it’s what you want on a football pitch, they’d embrace that.

“So yes, I’d give it to him and put that pressure right on his shoulders!”

It would take an elaborate spending spree in order for United to deliver on Ferdinand’s advice.

The suggestion has been that it will take upwards of £100m ($123m) in order to prise Sancho from Dortmund.

centre-half Koulibaly also has a hefty price tag on his shoulders, with Liverpool said to be in the mix for the Senegal international, while Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with Spain international midfielder Saul.

Sizeable offers would test the resolve of those seeking to retain the services of prized assets, with it up to the Red Devils board to determine how ambitious they want to be when the market re-opens.