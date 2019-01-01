Man Utd need a sporting director to avoid disaster, says former Mourinho assistant Campos

A man who worked alongside the former Red Devils boss at Real Madrid, and is now at Lille, believes another helping hand is required at Old Trafford

need to appoint a sporting director in order to avoid potential “disaster”, says Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Luis Campos.

The Red Devils have been looking to bolster their backroom team for some time.

Several iconic figures from the club’s past have been linked with a high-profile post, including Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar.

No appointment has been made, though, and questions remain when it comes to the bridge between manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his board.

The general consensus is that another experienced head is required to help mould transfer plans and aid the cause of a coach who is falling under ever-increasing pressure.

Campos, who worked with ex-Red Devils boss Mourinho at and is now sporting director at , told Sky Sports: "I speak to Jose every week, sometimes every day, and I saw that Jose, in my opinion, had difficulties in Manchester because the club has another culture, which I respect of course.

"If the coach is alone he’s an easy target and he needs help. Everyone needs help in football. You can’t play alone. Manchester United is an amazing club with an amazing story and, for people around the world, it's difficult to understand what has happened to this club.

"It’s difficult to see this club in difficulty, but if this difficulty is arriving it’s because you have one problem. In my opinion the problem is sensibility. It’s important to work together. with economy. If you don’t put these things together I believe you are heading for disaster!

"I know very well the situation of Manchester United and other clubs but, in my opinion, everybody needs a sporting director because the coach needs time to prepare for the next match and the super ego of the players too, so he needs people with sensibility. If a coach is alone it's more difficult now.

"A sporting director is very, very important. Of course I believe I could help Manchester United, but I respect the politics of the club. It’s very prestigious, very, very prestigious, but in modern football you need a sporting director. If you have a sporting director you have this sensibility.

"Before, the coach did everything, but now the information is arriving very fast. Now the world is very different. You need to know players in every part of the world. It's important the club has one project and with a sporting director everyone understands where they go.

"You need one person with the sensibility for the sporting and economic situation. In modern football you need both to work together. If they don't work together you have a disaster."

Campos’ close friend Mourinho remains out of work after being relieved of his managerial duties by United in December 2018.

He has expressed a desire to return to the dugout and it could be that Campos is reunited with him at his next club.

Quizzed on whether he would like to work with a fellow Portuguese again, a man enjoying his time in added: "Of course.

"Mourinho is like a brother to me. I know him very well and for a long time. He's a wonderful person and the best coach in the world. So, of course, if he called me I would speak.

"In my opinion, football needs someone like Jose. Football needs this special coach with this energy and strong personality. I believe the next work of Jose will be his top work."