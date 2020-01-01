Man Utd need a better goalkeeper than De Gea to be Premier League challengers - Keane

The former Red Devil is adamant the club's current number one continues to make too many mistakes

Roy Keane believes need to sign a "better goalkeeper" over the summer to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secured a third-place finish and their place in the Champions League after beating 2-0 on Sunday with David de Gea keeping his 13th clean sheet of the season - only three shy of Golden Glove winner Ederson.

The Spaniard however did make a number of costly errors this season with Keane previously declaring he was "sick to death" of De Gea.

More teams

While De Gea conceded just two goals across the final four games of the Premier League season for the Red Devils, Keane is adamant the club must find a replacement if they want to reach the next level.

"I’ve never been a big fan of his. He makes far too many mistakes, big mistakes that cost United big points," Keane told Sky Sports about De Gea ahead of United's game against Leicester.

"We talk about recruitment, it’s a difficult part of the game. That’s just my opinion. If Manchester United want to challenge for league titles, they need a better goalkeeper.

"They need a change, they’ve done it before. I don’t know what the big song and dance is about a goalkeeper, Man United have been doing it for years.

"Strikers are dropped or sold, same with midfielders, but for some reason, with goalkeepers, they think we have to stick with the goalkeeper for a bit longer than others because of something they did two or three years ago.

"The game doesn’t work like that. We’ve seen get onto another level when they’ve improved the goalkeeper.

"What’s the big deal? If he’s not doing it, he’s making mistakes, then make a change. There are good goalkeepers out there."

Article continues below

Despite Keane's plea, the Red Devils are unlikely to replace De Gea anytime soon with the 29-year-old contracted at Old Trafford until 2023.

Solskjaer has also shown plenty of faith in the Spanish shot-stopper in recent times and believes he remains a "top keeper".

"David has proven it over the years. Form might be temporary, but class is permanent. He's an absolutely top keeper," Solskjaer told Sky Sports earlier this week.