Man Utd-linked Milinkovic-Savic 'will not remain in Italy' if he leaves Lazio, says Sarri

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has admitted that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic “will not remain in Italy” if a big-money transfer is to be completed this summer, with the highly-rated midfielder continuing to generate talk of interest from Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 27-year-old Serbia international, who has returned to top form this season with 11 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Those qualities are attracting admiring glances from across Europe, with Sarri conceding that a deal could be done in the next window if an ever-increasing asking price in the Italian capital is met by any of Milinkovic-Savic’s many suitors.

Will Milinkovic-Savic be on the move this summer?

Lazio have been eager to point out on a regular basis in recent years, since seeing Milikovic-Savic burst onto the scene with 14 goals in the 2017-18 campaign, that they will not be parting with any prized assets without a fight.

That remains the official stance at Stadio Olimpico, but Sarri accepts that a club from outside of Italy may look to force the issue, saying when quizzed on renewed transfer talk: “Speaking to the President, I have become convinced that if Milinkovic does leave, and that will not happen easily, he will not remain in Italy.”

Is Milinkovic-Savic ready for a transfer?

The Serbian star joined Lazio from Genk in the summer of 2015 and is currently working on a contract through to 2024.

Juventus are another of the sides to have been linked with him of late, but Sarri’s comments appear to rule them out of the running.

Milinkovic-Savic has offered no indication that he is ready to push for a move elsewhere, as he discusses a potential top-four challenge in his current surroundings next season, but he is aware that his game is being taken to greater heights.

Speaking after Lazio's 2-2 draw with Juventus on Monday, during which he scored a stoppage-time equaliser, the midfielder told Sky Italia of the form that is generating so much interest: “I improved under Sarri, I scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists, so I can say this has been the best season of my career.

“Next season, we need a few more players so we can aim for the Champions League places.”

