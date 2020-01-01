Man Utd-linked Dina-Ebimbe hoping to break into PSG's first team

The midfielder is currently on loan in Ligue 2, but hopes to make it into Thomas Tuchel's first XI upon his return to Parc des Princes

teenager Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe has said that it is his short-term mission to become a stronger player during his loan spell with Le Havre following recent reports are showing an interest.

Dina-Ebimbe, a midfielder by trade, took the decision to leave his parent club in 2019 on a two-year loan deal.

Speculation has recently suggested that United are tracking his performances, but reported interest from the Premier League is far from the forefront of his mind, with concentration all focused on performing to the best of his ability in Ligue 2 before being recalled by PSG.

Asked about his plans for the future, Dina-Ebimbe told Goal: “I don't forget that I'm a player loaned by PSG. The goal is to come back next year with the first team.

"We don't know what's going to happen, but all the work I'm doing is to come back stronger in Paris.”

PSG boast a squad crammed with star players, but Dina-Ebimbe is optimistic that he will be given an opportunity to make a name for himself at Parc des Princes.

"Look at Tanguy Kouassi - they gave Adil Aouchiche and Arthur Zagre a chance, too,” the starlet said. “Frankly, I think that if the club continues with that policy then it's possible that I will get a chance. I have the impression that there will be a chance.

“I will have played more games in Ligue 2 [before next season] and I think that they will look at my performances and give me a chance.”

Dina-Ebimbe also expanded on his reasons for deciding to leave PSG on a temporary basis last year, saying: “I wanted to leave pretty quickly, to be honest.

“I saw how things went with all the players who left last summer. Almost the entire reserve squad left. I saw that Moussa Diaby, Stanley Nsoki and Christopher Nkunku were leaving the club.

“I said to myself, 'if everyone's leaving, maybe it's because there are no opportunities here'. We talked a lot about my situation with my loved ones and suddenly I felt like the club wasn't paying me much attention.

“I really wanted to play and not spend another year in the reserves. I don't regret my choice.”