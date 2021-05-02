‘We will not stop’ – Manchester United fans promise more action on social media amid Glazer protests

Astonishing scenes at Old Trafford saw the Premier League match with Liverpool postponed on Sunday afternoon

Manchester United’s match against Liverpool dominated the Premier League news agenda on Sunday – although not for the reason that such a derby typically does.

Prior to the encounter, which was subsequently postponed, hundreds of Man Utd fans protested against the ownership of the Glazers, who tried to push the club into a European Super League against the will of the supporters.

Inevitably, this has led to fans from the Old Trafford pitch to the other side of the world taking to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

What has been said?

Not everyone is treating it so seriously, though

