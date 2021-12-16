Man Utd Covid-19 outbreak claims second game as home date with Brighton is postponed

A Covid-19 outbreak in the camp has forced Manchester United to postpone another Premier League fixture, with the Red Devils unable to face Brighton on Saturday.

A statement from the English top-flight reads: “Manchester United’s fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend has been postponed by the Premier League Board today.

“It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week. While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.

“Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford.

“A significant number of COVID-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed.

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

“In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

