'Man Utd can be written off for the next two years!' - Scholes feels Red Devils still 'four or five windows' behind rivals

The former England midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of his old club's current state after their draw with Southampton

Former midfielder Paul Scholes believes you can “write off” his old side for the next two years after watching their performance in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils have won just one of their opening four games of the Premier League season after being pegged back by the Saints at St Mary’s.

Daniel James continued his fine form with an early opener, his third United goal since joining from Swansea this summer.

But Jan Vestergaard’s header shortly after the break earned a point and means the Red Devils are without a win since their thumping 4-0 victory over at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.

Looking back further, it also extends their indifferent form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent appointment as manager at the end of March.

The Norwegian won 14 of his first 17 games in all competitions while in interim charge, but the club have won just three out of their last 14 games since he became permanent boss on March 28.

After watching their latest performance on the south coast Scholes has delivered a damning assessment of the club’s current state and feels it will be a long time before they are competing at the top of the Premier League again.

“On that showing today you have to feel there is a good three or four transfer windows before they get to where they want to be,” Scholes told Premier League TV.

“United are United. I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years, this team.

“I think until Ole Gunnar has cleared everything he wants out, there’s four or five transfer windows. United are going to be behind , , Chelsea and .”

Solskjaer has previously admitted that his squad requires considerable rebuilding, with the summer arrivals of James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka just the start of a long-term project.

The United boss has also moved several players on during the summer, with Romelu Lukaku leaving on a permanent deal to while Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling have departed on loan.