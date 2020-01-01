Man Utd boss Solskjaer offers Rashford injury update ahead of West Ham clash

The England international forward came off with a shoulder problem during the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday

Marcus Rashford could be available for ’s Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday despite coming off injured in their defeat to .

The forward is undergoing treatment for the problem which forced him off in the second half of the 3-1 loss at Old Trafford, and he was unable to join in the full training session on Friday morning.

Solskjaer is, however, optimistic that Rashford could be available to face the Hammers, although Luke Shaw is not yet ready to return.

More teams

"Marcus has been training this morning, not fully but he joined in with the group," Solskjaer said. "His shoulder stopped him finishing the game [against PSG] so he's been getting treatment and hopefully he'll be part of the squad that travels, we'll see after training.

“Luke is not ready yet, apart from that we had a big squad training again. We're a bit bruised after Wednesday night but hopefully we'll be ready to go again tomorrow."

The game on Saturday evening will see United play in front of fans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to supporters not being allowed to attend matches.

The new government rules mean that 2,000 West Ham supporters will be present for the clash and Solskjaer is looking forward to it.

"It'll be great playing in front of fans, I’m looking forward to it," the United manager said. "We won't have our fans there but will have to use the energy and thrive off the home fans and make them quiet and edgy, we're looking forward to it.

"It's great to see fans back in a stadium, hopefully we'll get them back at Old Trafford soon, a bit bruised and disappointed after Wednesday night."

One player who Solskjaer will definitely have available is Edinson Cavani. The striker is in line for his first Premier League start for the club having inspired the comeback against last weekend and Solskjaer has discussed his off-the-field influence.

Article continues below

He added: "Last season we were the youngest team in the Premier League and we have been looking at ways to improve the squad, either with young talent or experienced ones.

"With the signings of Bruno [Fernandes], Donny [van de Beek] and Alex [Telles], and with Edinson the last one to come in, the balance of the squad has been improved.

"He’s experienced, and his positioning... he's a different type of centre forward and we can play in a different way and the other bit is his experience in world football. He has come in and shown the young lads how to live your life and last your career."