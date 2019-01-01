Man-of-the-match Idrissa Gueye revels in Everton’s victory against Burnley

The Senegal international was the most impressive player on the pitch as the Toffees won their final home game of the season

Idrissa Gueye has lauded ’s display after they secured a 2-0 victory over in what was their last game at Goodison Park this season.

Marco Silva's side opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Richarlison's shot was diverted into the net by Ben Mee.

Three minutes later, Seamus Coleman sealed 's fourth consecutive win at home with the second goal of the game.

Gueye put in a decent shift in the middle of the park, constantly breaking the Clarets’ attacking forays. His showing earned him the Man of the Match award.

“I promise I didn't stole [sic] this one, it's mine: Man of the Match,” Gueye captioned an Instagram post.

“Great win again for our last game. Congratulations lads.”

The result saw the Merseysiders leapfrog into the eighth spot ahead of the Foxes’ Monday night fixture against .

Everton will finish the 2018-19 campaign away at Hotspur next week.

On the international scene, tough-tackling Gueye will hope to play a crucial role in ’s 2019 campaign, billed to start on June 21.

The Teranga Lions have been drawn in Group C alongside , and .