'Man City will react like champions' - Milner expecting former club to continue title scrap with Liverpool

A man who tasted top-flight glory while with the Blues is aware that his current employers at Anfield cannot expect any letting up from Pep Guardiola

James Milner is expecting to “react like champions” to their quadruple bid being ended, with aware that a Premier League title challenge is set to intensify.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side still have the distraction of football in their domestic run-in, those at the Etihad Stadium do not.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a dramatic European exit at the hands of Tottenham in midweek, freeing them to divert their attention elsewhere.

They are through to the final, but Premier League action and the defence of a crown they claimed in record-breaking style last season is all that stands between them and another day out at Wembley.

Milner expects his former club to respond positively to a continental setback when facing Spurs again on Saturday, with the Liverpool man considering the Blues to be as dangerous as ever.

"They're Premier League champions for a reason so I'm sure they'll react like champions and go again at the weekend," Milner, who savoured two title successes with City before joining Liverpool in 2015, told Sky Sports.

"But Spurs will have their backs up as well and want to bounce back and go again after a great result getting through.

"They're two top teams and I'm sure it will be an exciting game for the neutral.

"Obviously it's disappointing for them [City] and they'll be pushing hard for the remaining games of the season.

"We can keep one eye on it but all we can do is concentrate on our games and we can control what our results are."

Liverpool will know what is expected of them before taking to the field against Cardiff on Sunday, with City in action a day earlier, and Milner believes that they will need to be faultless over their four remaining fixtures in order to secure domestic dominance for the first time in 29 years.

He added: "That's what we have to do and that's what we'll try to do. It's not easy, there are a lot of tough games coming up thick and fast.

"We're used to that, we do it all the time. We've been used to a game every three days for the majority of the season but like I say when there's a bit of added extra pressure on them towards the end of the season and it maybe takes a bit more out of you mentally.

"But I think the team has done fantastically all season and now we're just focusing on the next game."