Man City & USMNT keeper Steffen launches all-black clothing brand in anti-racism message

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has launched his own clothing line with the intention of raising racial awareness and helping underprivileged kids.

The USMNT international has proven himself an able deputy to Ederson at the Etihad Stadium, most recently helping City progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win over Southampton.

But the 26-year-old is also making his mark off the pitch, with an all-black clothing line designed by Voycenow and OneFootball promoting inclusivity.

What has Steffen said?

“When the murder of George Floyd happened, we thought that we would try and use our platforms to speak out - and for more than just our own personal gain,” Steffen told The Sun.

“They came up with the idea to come up with a limited edition clothing brand. It was the perfect collaboration.

“With all the pieces being black. All the lettering and wording being reflective, when the light shines on it, it amplifies the message. It brings black culture into the clothing.

“The rose logo symbolises peaceful resistance but the thorns show that there's still fight. The collab was all about making some cool streetwear that fans and people would like to wear and represent.

“All the money goes back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America which gives kids a place to educate, learn, play and keep off the streets.”

Steffen on the pitch

Back at his day job, the Man City keeper admits that he is enjoying the Premier League season so far despite recent dropped points allowing Liverpool back into the title race.

“It would have been nice to get three points against Crystal Palace, but a point on the road is OK,” he said of City's form.

“This is where it becomes really, really fun. It's the end of the season when the pressure is on. We are aware of the situation and we are just focused on us and one game at a time and being the best that we can be.”

On his personal ambitions, he added: “The Champions League would be amazing.

“I would say becoming the number one and winning the Premier League or the Champions League would be the pinnacle.”

