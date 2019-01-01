Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

will be hoping to have Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne available for Saturday's clash with .

Laporte returned to training this week after injuring his hamstring in the final on February 24, while Stones and De Bruyne were forced off last weekend at Bournemouth .

Man City Injuries

Pep Guardiola had said Laporte would be out until the end of March, but Goal understands the Frenchman's initial diagnosis was only two weeks on the sidelines.

Stones was taken off as a precaution at the Vitality Stadium while De Bruyne insisted his hamstring complaint was nothing serious, and again sources have told Goal that a scan on Sunday did not highlight any serious damage.

Guardiola may choose not to risk any of the trio , however, given City's pile up of games in the near future.

Fernandinho remains out and Benjamin Mendy is doubtful, having not featured in the squad for the Bournemouth game.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions .

Ma n City Potential Starting Line-Up

Danilo could come in for Kyle Walker at right-back, although either could feature. Oleksandr Zinchenko has become the stand-out candidate at left-back and if Laporte and Stones are not risked then Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi are primed to fill in.

Ilkay Gundogan is most likely to deputise for the injured Fernandinho, having done so admirably in the past two matches in particular. Bernardo Silva can step in for De Bruyne, meaning Leroy Sane could come back into the forward line.

Guardiola intimated that Gabriel Jesus was ready to start last weekend in light of Sergio Aguero's fatigue, but the Argentine played anyway and after a few days off at the start of this week he could well make the line-up yet again.

WATFORD TEAM NEWS

Javi Gracia does not have any fresh injury concerns following the victory over last weekend .

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Man City have never lost a game against Watford (W7 D2), winning the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 22-3.

In all competitions, Watford have lost their last nine meetings with Manchester City. They've only ever lost more consecutively against an opponent vs Man Utd (11 between 1987 and 2016).

lost their last nine meetings with Manchester City. They’ve only ever lost more consecutively against an opponent vs Man Utd (11 between 1987 and 2016). Watford have lost 10 of their 11 away league matches against the reigning top-flight champions, drawing the other in December 2015 against .

lost 10 of their 11 away league matches against the reigning top-flight champions, drawing the other in December 2015 against . Man City have won 42 of the 45 points available to them in home games this season (W14 D0 L1), losing only against in December.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in six appearances against Watford in all competitions, including netting two hat-tricks against the Hornets.

Sergio Aguero has scored 96 Premier League goals for Man City at the Etihad. One more will see him level Alan Shearer in third for most goals at a specific venue in the competition (97 at St James’ Park). Only Thierry Henry (114 at Highbury) and Wayne Rooney (101 at Old Trafford) have scored more .

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 17:30 GMT (12:30 ET) on Saturday, and will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.