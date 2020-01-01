Man City to sign Juventus wonderkid Moreno in swap deal for Correia

The Spain Under-18 international, who began his career at Barcelona, may be sent out on loan upon his arrival in England to gain experience

are set to sign teenage forward Pablo Moreno in a swap deal which will see Felix Correia move in the opposite direction.

Goal can confirm that Under-18 international Moreno is due to have a medical in Manchester on Monday ahead of signing a four-year contract.

Moreno joined Juventus from Barcelona's La Masia academy as a 16-year-old having scored over 200 goals for the Blaugrana's age-group sides, but has yet to play for the Italian champions.

He has, however, continued to impress in Turin and was expected to push for a place in Maurizio Sarri's first-team squad.

Former boss Massimiliano Allegri named the 18-year-old forward among the substitutes for a clash with last season, though that remains his only involvement with the senior team.

Moreno is now expected to complete his move to City this week, with U19 international Correia to depart for Turin.

Correia, 19, joined City from C.P. in 2019 and has spent the campaign on loan at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Correia has made 23 appearances for AZ's U21 side, contributing three goals and five assists this season.

Moreno, who in April was named on Goal's NxGn list of the top 50 teenage footballers on the planet, could also potentially also go out on loan next season to gain playing experience.

Barca had wanted to keep the youngster, who can play anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfeilder, before his switch to Juventus in July 2018 in a deal worth a reported fee of approximately €700,000.

During his four years at La Masia he broke a number of goalscoring records. In his first season with the Alevin A, or U12s, he scored 72 goals in 27 matches. He backed that up with 41 goals the next year, 66 the year after that and a further 34 in what proved to be his final season with Barca.

So impressive were his performances that he earned a call-up to Spain's U16s squad at the age of just 14.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria U19 international Filip Krastev is also expected to join City from Slavia Sofia.

The Bulgarian side said in a statement that the 18-year-old agreed terms with City after passing a medical.

Krastev, 18, is expected to sent out on loan, with Belgian club Lommel - who were recently added to the City Football Group - a possible destination.