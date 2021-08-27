Manchester City

Man City rule out move for Ronaldo after talks over with Juventus forward

Jonathan Smith
Getty/Goal
The Portuguese international was offered to Premier League champions after they missed out on move for Tottenham's Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining Manchester City although the Portuguese forward is set to leave Juventus, Goal can confirm.

City had talks over the possibility of signing the striker but sources say they have decided against it.

Manchester United are believed to be now considering a move for their former player.

