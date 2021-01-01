Manchester City ready for Chelsea despite quick turnaround after Champions League drama, insists Guardiola

The Premier League leaders head to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final just days after their Borussia Dortmund win as they aim to keep quadruple alive

Pep Guardiola has no concerns about his Manchester City side playing their FA Cup semi-final so shortly after their emotional Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

City reached the European semi-finals for only the second time in their history and for the first time under Guardiola with their midweek victory in Germany.

Just three days later, they face Chelsea at Wembley as they aim to keep their historic quadruple bid on track.

What's been said?

"It is much, much, much easier - imagine playing that game after not qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals, it would be tougher," Guardiola said when asked about playing two big games in a week.

"I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification, recover better for the game, but the schedule is the schedule and when you are a contender in all the competitions you have this schedule.

"The guys are training well and tomorrow they are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and try to do a good performance to reach the final."

How's the squad looking?

Sergio Aguero remains the only absentee with the Argentinian striker yet to shake off a niggle that has kept him out of City's last two matches.

"The rest are okay, tired but in a good mood and okay," Guardiola added.

He is likely to rotate his side with US goalkeeper Zack Steffen set to replace Ederson.

Can the quadruple stay alive?

Guardiola refused to be drawn on the possibility of winning the quadruple insisting the focus was on training and facing Chelsea.

Article continues below

It will be the first time he will come up against Thomas Tuchel since he took over at Stamford Bridge and the City boss is not surprised by his impact after also taking his side through to the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

"I'm not surprised, because I know him from Mainz, then Dortmund," Guardiola said. "He took over a team in mid-season here but he has a lot of experience at top clubs like PSG and Chelsea. I knew form the beginning he would do a good job."

Further reading