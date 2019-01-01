Man City partner with Faze Clan ahead of FIFA 20 Global Series

The Premier League club are set to create content and share a training facility with the esports organisation following the confirmation of their deal

Ahead of the forthcoming FIFA 20 Global Series, have announced a partnership with organisation Faze Clan.

The partnership is set to go beyond competitive play and extends to include a shared training facility, co-branded products, YouTube content and hosting exclusive fans events and around the world.

Manchester City's own esports roster currently includes FIFA player Shaun ‘Shellzz’ Springette, while Faze Clan is represented by Tassal 'Tass' Rushan.

Shellz missed out on the FIFA eWorld Cup last season, finishing 27th in the world on PS4, while Tass made it through to the round of 16 stage.

Faze Clan was formed ten years ago on YouTube by teenage Call of Duty players who decided to change their gamer-tags to form the group.

Today, Faze Clan is a blend of YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and professional gamers who produce both gaming videos and lifestyle vlogs.

Faze Clan is the most followed gaming organisation in the world with 214 million global fans and over 500m monthly views of its content.

Manchester City and Faze Clan have previously linked up to create YouTube videos together, including during City's tour of the United States in 2017. Faze’s much decorated Fortnite gamer Nate Hill, is also an avid City fan and is often seen wearing club colours while streaming.

City were also the first Premier League club to launch a FIFA Online team in , which will soon be joined by gamers from as it grows across Asia.

Beyond professional gaming, the club also hosted the Man City esports Cup last year which saw 10,000 City-supporting amateur gamers take part in the tournament from across the world.

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing officer at City Football Group, said: “esports is the world’s fastest growing spectator sport and this collaboration with Faze Clan marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Manchester City’s esports journey.

"We recognise that fans want to celebrate their love for football across many aspects of their lives, including fashion, music and gaming, to create a culture that goes beyond what happens on the pitch. We are looking forward to working with Faze Clan to provide our fans with new and immersive ways to engage with the club.”

Lee Trink, Faze Clan chief executive officer, commented: “This alliance with Manchester City creates a powerful opportunity to join our collective fan base and cultures on and off the field. Faze Clan will continue to push the boundaries of gaming and esports by engaging our fans with experiences that are meaningful, memorable and surprising.”