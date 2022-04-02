Man City defender Laporte sets Premier League record as he beats Drogba, Vidic & more with most wins after 100 matches
Aymeric Laporte has set a new Premier League record in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.
The defender reached a century of appearances in the English top flight as City collected three points at Turf Moor to preserve their place at the top of the table.
The victory has confirmed a milestone for the Spain international, putting him ahead of the likes of Didier Drogba, Ederson and Nemanja Vidic.
What record has Laporte set?
The 27-year-old has set a new record for most points collected after 100 matches.
Laporte has won 82, drawn eight and lost 10 of his matches in the Premier League, totalling 254 points.
That puts him eight ahead of the previous best of 246 points, set by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and matched by fellow City star Ederson.
Who else has Laporte surpassed?
As well as Drogba and Ederson, Laporte's latest victory sees him surpass Liveprool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Vidic and City team-mate Gabriel Jesus.
Player
Points after 100 games
Aymeric Laporte
254
Ederson
246
Didier Drogba
246
Trent Alexander-Arnold
245
Nemanja Vidic
243
Gabriel Jesus
242
Paulo Ferreira
241
Petr Cech
241
Ricardo Carvalho
239
Claude Makelele
238