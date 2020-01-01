Man City have winter break cut short as West Ham match rearranged for February 19

and West Ham will have their winter break cut short as last week's postponed fixture has been rescheduled for February 19.

The game was supposed to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday February 9 but was called off due to extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara, which forced the postponement of games elsewhere in Europe, with the and Eredivisie also affected.

Premier League teams have been granted a two-week break in January, but the new arrangement means both sides will return to action prematurely.

City have a particularly busy fixture list to contend with, given they have Premier League, , and fixtures to contend with in the next three weeks.

Pep Guardiola's team were originally scheduled to return with an away game against Leicester on Saturday February 22, before travelling to to take on in the Champions League four days later. They will then face in the Carabao Cup final on March 1, just three days before they meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, a visit to Anfield to take on league leaders on Monday February 24 was supposed to be the Hammers' first match back, but they will now play against the top two teams within five days.

Guardiola's team sit second in the English top-flight after 25 matches, but trail Liverpool by 22 points, while West Ham are in the bottom three and just a point from safety.

