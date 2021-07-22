Man City 'getting another top striker' amid Kane & Haaland talk as Nmecha explains his exit

A 22-year-old forward has headed out of the Etihad Stadium and joined Wolfsburg as he expected opportunities to remain limited

Lukas Nmecha has severed ties with Manchester City this summer, joining Wolfsburg on a permanent basis, with the 22-year-old revealing that Premier League heavyweights being linked with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are "getting another top striker".

Pep Guardiola is expected to bolster his attacking ranks in the transfer window after seeing Sergio Aguero - the Blues' all-time leading goalscorer - leave for Barcelona as a free agent.

A new No.9 is being lined up, as raids on Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are mooted, and Nmecha says that is part of the reason why he has decided to take on a new challenge in Germany.

What has been said?

Nmecha, who joined City's academy system in 2007 but took in just three competitive appearances for the club amid a number of loan spells, has told Kicker: "I still had one year of contract

"They're getting another top striker, I don't think my chances would have been very good there."

The bigger picture

City have included a buyback clause in the deal that has taken Nmecha to the Bundesliga, with his potential set to be monitored over the coming years.

A more proven performer will, however, be targeted before the next recruitment deadline has passed.

Guardiola has claimed that the Premier League champions may not have the funds required to land a Kane or Haaland, but he will continue to be backed by the billions of Sheikh Mansour.

Nmecha was a victim of that spending power, as ready-made stars were drafted in ahead of him, but he retains unwavering belief in his ability.

He hit 21 goals during a productive spell at Belgian side Anderlecht last season and now has his sights set on earning a place in Germany's senior squad for the 2022 World Cup.

A man who represented England at youth level but has switched allegiance to the country of his birth as an U21 international, said of his future ambition: "That's one reason why I moved to the Bundesliga. I'm sure I can get to this level."

On the World Cup in Qatar he added: "That would really be a dream.

"To do that, I have to put everything in."

