After having their flight to China cancelled twice over the weekend, the Premier League champions at last set off on Monday for pre-season

have finally set off for their pre-season tour of Asia two days later than originally scheduled after an "administrative issue" saw their flights cancelled.

City were supposed to fly to on Saturday, but they were prevented from boarding their plane.

The club released a statement confirming their plans had been pushed back a day due to "an unforeseen administrative issue beyond the club's control", with their travel company reportedly to blame.

It was then reported on Sunday that City's flight had been cancelled again. Although the club failed to confirm that at the time, a tweet from their official Twitter account a day later suggested the rumours were accurate.

"On the way," they wrote, showing images of the players appearing to board the plane almost 48 hours later than originally planned.

City will face West Ham in Nanjing on Wednesday, before then heading to Hong Kong to play Kitchee and finishing their pre-Community Shield games against Yokohama F. Marinos in on July 27.

Pep Guardiola's side successfully defended the Premier League title last season, pipping to the finishing post by a single point.

They also won the and , completing an unprecedented domestic treble and more success will be expected next term.

City have been relatively quiet during the summer transfer window, but they did announce club record signing Rodri's arrival from Atletico Madrid at the start of July, after meeting his £63 million ($79m) buy-out clause.

The Citizens have also resigned Spanish defender Angelino and brought in American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, as Guardiola makes subtle tweaks to his all-star squad.

It has been suggested that the ex- tactician will make a move for a new left-back before the transfer window slams shut, given Benjamin Mendy's ongoing fitness issues.

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has been mooted a potential target, but no formal offers have yet been submitted.