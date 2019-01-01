Man City face Brighton and Watford draw Wolves in FA Cup semi-finals

Pep Guardiola's side take on the Seagullls at Wembley as their pursuit of four major trophies this season continues.

Quadruple-chasing will face and Hove Albion in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

The other last four clash will see take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, with both matches to take place on the weekend of April 6 and 7.

Pep Guardiola's side, who won the last of their five previous FA Cups in 2011, progressed to the semi-finals after staging a fine comeback to beat Championship side Swansea City .

Opponents Brighton needed extra-time and penalties to beat after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes .

Solly March's overhit free-kick beat Lions goalkeeper David Martin in stoppage time to draw the visitors level before the Seagulls prevailed 5-4 on spot-kicks after Jake Cooper's miss.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "All three teams didn't want to draw Man City but I think at this moment we are so pleased to go through and get to a semi-final. If we don't think we can win a semi-final there is no point going into it.

"We have an opportunity but we are up against at this moment with the best team in the country and a team that is going for four competitions.

"On the day we will have a chance but we will have to get everything to go our way."

Watford will be seeking to reach the final of the world's oldest cup competition for just the second time after seeing off in the first quarter-final of the weekend.

Andre Gray came off the bench to send the Hornets through and they will be looking to match their run to the final in 1984.

are four-time winners themselves but have not played in a final since 1960.

Indeed only 10 sides have played in more finals than the Molineux club, who produced the shock of the round to knock-out .

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota both struck in the second half, and despite Marcus Rashford's late strike Nuno Espirito Santo's side prevailed .

FA Cup semi-final draw in full:

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion