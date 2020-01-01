Man City legend David Silva hints at becoming another Guardiola protégé in coaching admission

The World Cup-winning Spaniard has plenty of experience to pass on and admits a move into management appeals once the time comes to hang up his boots

David Silva is preparing to bid farewell to and has admitted that he could look to head into management once the day comes to hang up his boots.

At 34 years of age, the World Cup winner has entered the final few months of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

He will not be penning another and is preparing to take on a new challenge after 10 years in England.

There are no plans to slip into retirement just yet, but the creative midfielder is aware that the end of a distinguished playing career is approaching.

With that in mind, plans are being drawn up for life off the field.

Silva has vast experience that can be passed on to the next generation and a move into coaching does appeal to him.

“Not at the beginning, but as the time goes by, I'm having more interest,” he told CityTV.

“Maybe when I retire from football, I feel that I would like to become a manager.

“Now, I don't know - I still want to play for a few more years.”

Silva’s admission will come as no surprise to heir apparent Phil Foden, with the City youngster having already revealed that he expects the Spaniard to put his leadership skills to good use in the dugout.

The 19-year-old, who is being tipped to slip into Silva’s boots with the Blues, said in January of a departing colleague: “Everyone looks up to him, even the younger ones. He is a captain now, and a leader, and does it really well.

“I don’t want to speak about him leaving – he’s not gone yet!

“He sees everything like a manager now, so if I’m playing and he’s not he will see something, and it’s the same in training, if he sees something that needs improving."

Asked if Silva could return to Manchester one day, Foden said: “Maybe, yeah. We’ll see.”

The former star has been fortunate enough to work with some of the finest managers in the business over the course of his career, so should have taken on many important lessons.

He is currently playing under Pep Guardiola, took in spells under Claudio Ranieri, Ronald Koeman and Unai Emery at Valencia and savoured international success at two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque calling the shots.