Man City closing in on deals for Fluminense youngsters Kayky & Metinho

The Premier League giants are set to make a move for the highly-rated Brazilian teenagers

Manchester City are closing in on deals for Fluminense youngsters Kayky and Metinho, Goal can confirm.

The two 17-year-olds have been scouted by the Premier League club and are expected to complete moves to the City Football Group.

Exciting attacker Kayky has recently been linked with a move to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk but City are set to make their move for both players in the coming days with a deal expected to cost around £9 million ($12m).

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Fluminense President Mario Bittencourt said: "City informed us that they will make an official offer for these two players."

Goal has learned that City are still to decide which clubs in the City Football Group the duo will move to, with Kayky, who turns 18 in June, able to play as a winger or attacking midfielder and he has been compared to Brazilian superstar Neymar.

He has played for Brazil at Under-16 level, but despite being a big prospect is yet to break into Fluminense's first team.

Metinho, meanwhile, turns 18 in April and plays as a midfielder. He has cited Manchester United star Paul Pogba as an inspiration and has already trained with the Brazilian national team.

and had been linked with other European clubs, including Liverpool.

Born in Congo, Metinho, who has also been linked with other European clubs including Liverpool, emigrated to Brazil when he was one, with his father, Abel, deciding to leave the African country in search of football opportunities for his children.

City have recently signed several highly-rated youngsters from South America, with 17-year-old Peruvian defender Kluiverth Aguilar joining from Alianza Lima last April.

They also signed Brazilian defender Yan Couto from Coritiba before loaning him to Girona for the season.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has been the most successful signing from the region after he joined from Palmeiras, going on to become a regular under Pep Guardiola.

The City boss also had high hopes for former Vasco da Gama midfielder Douglas Luiz, who joined in July 2017, although the club could not obtain a work permit and he has since become a key fixture at Aston Villa.