Man City can be even better this season, says Guardiola

The Premier League champions have already slipped behind nearest rivals Liverpool but the coach is confident they can beat last year's points total

Pep Guardiola is confident can have an even better season than they did in 2018-19.

City finished a point ahead of last term to claim a second consecutive Premier League title to go along with their FA and victories.

Guardiola’s team are looking to improve on their 98-point total this time around, but they have already dropped points, having drawn 2-2 with last week, while nearest rivals Liverpool have a perfect record after three games.

But the coach feels that his side’s performance against Spurs proved they are in great shape and capable of having an even better year.

“I don’t believe in statistics. I believe in the spirit, in what I can smell, and the way we are playing and after the way we played against Tottenham I think we can do it,” he told reporters ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“Even though we drew, that game showed we can do even better than last season.

“Our game last week was better than when we beat 6-0 last season. The level was so good. It was incredible.

“If we maintain the way we are training and the competitive feeling between the players then we can try to be better.”

The pressure on City to challenge for the has increased after they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Tottenham last year.

While Guardiola admits his team’s busy schedule will affect their performances, he believes he can motivate the players to maintain a high level throughout the season.

“I think it is impossible to sustain every three days playing the way we played against Tottenham,” he added.

“The emotion of the first game at home, the finalists of the Champions League, the emotion of the players, they were incredibly focused.

“The problem when you play every three days, you have to lift them. ‘Come on, let’s go guys, it is another one and another one’, but the level was so good. It was incredible, the way we play, so we try to keep going and build up from here.”