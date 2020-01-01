Manchester City boss Guardiola reveals reaction when Liverpool won Premier League title

The Spanish manager has said that he is "professional" enough to appreciate that his side will not win everything

boss Pep Guardiola has said he felt no hurt seeing celebrate the Premier League title last season.

The Etihad Stadium side had set the standard in the two previous campaign, winning the crown in back-to-back seasons, yet Liverpool blew them out of the water in 2020-21.

The Reds won the title with a record number of games to spare, while they accumulated an impressive 99 points despite a relative slump in form towards the end of the campaign.

Guardiola, whose side go head-to-head with the Anfield club in their first meeting of the season on Sunday, has said that he was unmoved by Jurgen Klopp’s triumph.

Asked how much he hurt after the loss, he said: “Absolutely zero because they well deserved it.

“I am professional enough to know we are not going to win all the titles. In football and sport you lose more than you win and the important thing is how you learn from your mistakes.”

Meanwhile, he will not get carried away, no matter the result of Sunday’s fixture.

“We are not going to win the Premier League on Sunday and we are not going to lose it on Sunday,” he said of the match, which could see City close the gap to the Reds to two points with a game in hand. “Of course being close to Liverpool would be important and being up the table would be important.

"The team is ready, like they always have been in these type of clashes. We know how important it is but we have a lot of games to play and incredible months ahead.

"This kind of game against the top, top teams show you the moment you are in right now."

Ahead of the match, City lie 12th in the standings on 11 points, six behind provisional leaders . Liverpool, though, could reclaim their familiar spot at the head of the standings going into the international break with a victory.

City won the last clash between the sides 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium in July, although that was something of a dead rubber as the Reds had already been crowned champions.